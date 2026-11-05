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Abdul El-Sayed’s Historic Win in Michigan: A Victory Against Hate
2 days ago
Historic Win for Abdul El-Sayed: A New Chapter in U.S. Politics. In a significant electoral triumph, Abdul El-Sayed has made history by winning a seat in the U.S. Senate, becoming the first Muslim to achieve this in Michigan. Despite not campaigning on his religious identity, El-Sayed’s victory is seen as a pivotal moment for Muslim Americans, as it counters the waves of anti-Muslim sentiment that have surged in the political discourse.