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AMA Applauds CMS Adoption of Modernized Maternity Care
By cfelixcpa,5 days ago
New coding framework will provide more meaningful data to improve maternal health and better understand drivers of maternal mortality. Willie Underwood III, MD, MSc, MPH. November 5, 2026 – “The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ decision to adopt the modernized CPT® codes for reporting maternal care services is a significant step to advance maternal health in the United States. This profound change will deliver better, more accurate data and save lives.