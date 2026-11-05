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Draper on Experiential Signage: Beyond Grabbing Attention
By Dan Ferrisi,6 days ago
Editor’s Note: This exclusive video interview with Draper emerges from Commercial Integrator’s Experiential Signage Deep Dive report. In a society that is increasingly media saturated, the challenge for any sign is getting people to stop and take notice. Experiential signage does exactly that by turning a hotel lobby, an airport or a hospital into a moment that people will remember.