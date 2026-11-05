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Memorial Healthcare System Mobile Health Program Connects Thousands to Care, Reduces Hospital Admissions
By cfelixcpa,6 days ago
November 5, 2026 – Memorial Healthcare System’s Mobile Health Program continues to expand access to care across South Broward, serving more than 2,000 patients through more than 2,800 visits in the first nine months of 2026. The program builds on a successful 2025, when it delivered more than 3,500 patient visits, contributed to a 62% reduction in hospital admissions among participating patients and generated an estimated $4.3 million in health system cost savings.
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