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Baptist Health to expand advanced cardiovascular services at Baptist South
By cfelixcpa,6 days ago
The new unit will bring new heart surgeries and procedures closer to home for residents of southern Duval and northern St. Johns counties. November 5, 2026 – Baptist Health is expanding advanced cardiovascular services at Baptist Medical Center South to offer highly specialized heart surgery and minimally invasive electrophysiology and structural heart procedures closer to home for patients in southern Duval and northern St. Johns counties. Central to the expansion is a new dedicated heart unit designed to support complex cardiac surgeries and procedures. The 21,000-square-foot unit is expected to welcome its first patients in fall 2027.
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