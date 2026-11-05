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Trending Green – November 2026
5 days ago
Nearly half of U.S. tap water contains forever chemicals, or PFAS, but until now, testing options were costly and time consuming. New technology designed by researchers at New York’s Columbia University and City College is using engineered yeast and AI-designed proteins to detect PFAS in municipal water systems and monitor their removal. This bio-hybrid approach may eventually provide safer and cleaner drinking water.