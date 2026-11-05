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Durham Council Rejects Board's Pick for Environmental Seat Over Data Center Ties
By Desmond Larkin,6 days ago
Durham’s Environmental Affairs Board recommends candidates, but its appointment recommendations are not binding on the City Council or County Commissioners. That distinction came into focus Monday, when council members sent a proposed appointment back for further consideration, leaving an at-large seat vacant. The council had been set to appoint Jefferson Crawford to a term running through June 2027, but did not vote as planned.
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