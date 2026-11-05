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GGAF International Artist Mandy Bangerter talks about her inspiration and how she 'paints with fabric'
By WUWF,6 days ago
The Great Gulf Coast Arts Festival starts Friday at Seville Square in Historic Downtown Pensacola. This year’s Invited International Artist is Mandy Bangerter, a textile artist and teacher based in St. Helens on the Isle of Wight in the United Kingdom. WUWF’s Sandra Averhart caught up with the artist as she was preparing her booth for the weekend event.