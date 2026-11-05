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Carthage to Host Veterans Parade on November 8
6 days ago
The community is invited to come together to honor those who have served during the upcoming Veterans Parade in Carthage. The parade will take place Sunday, November 8, beginning at 2 p.m. along Main Street in Carthage. The event will provide an opportunity for residents and visitors to show their appreciation and support for local veterans and all who have served in the United States Armed Forces.