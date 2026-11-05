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Early signs of Alzheimer's disease can help with diagnosis and treatment
By News 12 Staff,6 days ago
November is National Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about a disease that affects millions of Americans and is the most common form of dementia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 6.7 million older adults in the United States are living with Alzheimer's disease. The agency projects that number will double by 2060.