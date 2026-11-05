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UltiCoat Builds Broader Liquid, Powder Coating Platform by Combining Operations
5 days ago
A new name has arrived in the industrial finishing industry, but its operations are anything but new. UltiCoat brings together Scott’s Industrial Coatings in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the former Perfection Industrial Finishing operations in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, creating a three-facility finishing organization with capabilities ranging from high-volume powder coating and liquid paint to anodizing and chemical conversion coatings.
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