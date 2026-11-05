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Johnstown to soon begin demolition of more than 30 blighted properties; more demos planned
By Stace Landrum,6 days ago
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — City officials say some blighted buildings will soon be coming down in Johnstown, with more demolitions to follow. John Rutledge is the director of the city’s Department of Community and Economic Development and says the city put the demolition work out for bids before recently awarding the project to a local contractor.
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