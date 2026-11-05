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Gainesville man pleads guilty to federal dog-fighting conspiracy, faces up to 5 years in prison
By WCJB Staff,6 days ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 43-year-old Gainesville man faces up to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his role in a multi-person dog-fighting conspiracy. Terry Lee pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Animal Welfare Act, federal prosecutors announced. Court documents reveal Lee conspired with others to buy and sell dogs intended for animal-fighting ventures.