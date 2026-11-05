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Democrats romped in state elections. What will they do with their newfound power?
6 days ago
The blue wave that swept across Tuesday's midterm election will deliver Democrats new power over state government, giving them the opportunity to advance long-sought policy changes. Democrats flipped hundreds of seats, won control of several GOP-held chambers, broke veto-proof supermajorities and won a majority of governorships for the first time...