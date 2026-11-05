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DoorDash and Lyft Launch Lyft Go With DashPass: One Membership, Rides and Orders
By Editor Picks,5 days ago
The line between "how people get around" and "how people eat" just got a lot blurrier—and for restaurant operators, that's a signal worth watching. The pitch is refreshingly simple. The same DashPass membership diners already use to save on restaurants, groceries and essentials now unlocks rideshare perks—and ties the two together with a shared currency.