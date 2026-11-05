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Larose native Ed Orgeron thanks Our Lady of the Lake Medical Team after live-saving health emergency
By TYLER ESCHETTE Gazette Writer,6 days ago
For Ed Orgeron, the former LSU head football coach and proud Lafourche Parish native, a recent health emergency offered a powerful reminder of the people who stand beside us when life takes an unexpected turn. Orgeron recently shared an emotional message of gratitude for the medical professionals at Our Lake...
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