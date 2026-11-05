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‘Tough conversations’: Local officials react as Florida voters pass Amendment 3
By Grace Temple,6 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee has a big issue to tackle now that Florida voters passed Amendment 3 earlier this week. Homeowners will see lower tax bills thanks to Amendment 3, but now the city is set to lose tens of millions of dollars in property tax revenue. Florida voters passed Amendment 3 with 62% of the vote and Leon County was the most anti-Amendment 3 county in the state.
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