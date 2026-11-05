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The UAW Bet on Abdul El-Sayed and Won
6 days ago
Three Rivers, Michigan, is a factory town in a county where Donald Trump won 66.2 percent of the vote in 2024. Its biggest employer is American Axle, whose workers belong to United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 2093. In 2008, the company demanded major concessions, arguing that it needed lower labor costs to remain competitive and keep the plant open. Workers spent nearly three months on strike before accepting a contract that halved some workers' pay, from $29 an hour to $14.50. The plant survived, but by this spring, production workers still topped out at only $22 an hour.
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