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Road closure planned for State Road 145 in Dubois County
6 days ago
DUBOIS COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 145 in Dubois County. Beginning on or around Thursday, November 12, crews will begin a daily road closure on State Road 145 near Birdseye. This closure will occur between Carlisle Road and Conservation Club Road. This closure will occur between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays.