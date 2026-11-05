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Judge weighs whether to dismiss state probation agency from Pawleys Island Community Church lawsuit
By state probation agency,6 days ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND — A judge will decide whether to dismiss the state probation agency from a lawsuit filed over a sex offender's work at Pawleys Island Community Church. The S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services is accused of being negligent in its supervision of Warren Perry, a Murrells Inlet 70-year-old who was convicted of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in 2023. Perry served as a volunteer custodian at the church. The probation agency is a defendant in one of seven civil lawsuits filed against the church over Perry's role there.