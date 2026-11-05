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How the GOLD 2026 Guidelines Updated COPD Diagnosis and Treatment
6 days ago
Experts break down the GOLD 2026 COPD guidelines, highlighting updates to diagnosis criteria, Group E risk categories, and nonpharmacologic interventions. The biggest gains in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) management still come from low-cost basics like smoking cessation, vaccination against infections, and exercise, explained Shawn Aaron, MD, senior scientist in inflammation and chronic disease at Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and professor of the Division of Respirology at the University of Ottawa, during a preconference session at the.