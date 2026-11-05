undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Omaha Steaks Nears 5 Million Corporate Gifts as It Expands Business Gifting for the Holidays
By Editor Picks,6 days ago
Corporate holiday gifting has quietly become one of the stickiest B2B categories in food and beverage — and Omaha Steaks just raised the stakes. The gourmet-food purveyor says it expects to surpass 5 million corporate gifts sent since 2000 by the end of 2026, and it's rolling out an expanded business gifting program to meet the moment.
2