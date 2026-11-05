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Jalayshia Alford, 10-year-old missing from West Philadelphia, found dead in New Jersey
6 days ago
Alford had been missing for more than a week before her body was discovered inside a vehicle in Lindenwold, New Jersey. Prosecutors are expected to announce charges. A search for a missing 10-year-old Philadelphia girl has ended in tragedy after authorities found her body in New Jersey, with prosecutors describing her death as a "brutal murder."