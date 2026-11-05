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Popular military air show permanently pulled from RAF Fairford after suspected terror threat
By Cristina Stassis,6 days ago
Over a month after a suspected Iranian threat at RAF Fairford rattled officials, one of the world’s biggest annual air shows hosted at the United Kingdom base is permanently relocating to a different installation in the country. The Royal International Air Tattoo will move from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire,...
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