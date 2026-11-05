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Skip the Shaker: Rancho La Gloria's New 13.9% ABV Apple Cinnamon Martini Is Ready for Holiday Hosting
By Editor Picks,6 days ago
Here's a number every operator and host should keep an eye on this season: 13.9% ABV, in a 1.5-liter bottle, ready to pour straight from the fridge—or the slow cooker. That's the pitch behind Rancho La Gloria's new limited-edition Apple Cinnamon Martini, a ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail built squarely for holiday hosting.