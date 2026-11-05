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Asador Etxebarri Named World's Best Restaurant 2026 in Lima
By Editor Picks,2 days ago
A grill. A pile of wood. A remote Basque village of a few hundred people. That's the unlikely recipe behind the best restaurant on the planet this year. On the evening of Nov. 5, 2026, the global gastronomic community packed into Teatro Municipal de Lima, Peru, to watch Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain, be crowned The World's Best Restaurant 2026 at The 50 Best Restaurants awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna.