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‘We have a very strong argument’: Citizen Action Defense Fund makes case against WA’s income tax ahead of hearing
By JOHN CURLEY SHOW,6 days ago
A legal challenge to Washington’s new income tax is scheduled for a Feb. 5, 2027 hearing in Klickitat County, according to the Citizen Action Defense Fund. The case will continue separately from Initiative 645, the unsuccessful ballot measure seeking to repeal the tax. Speaking with “The John Curley Show”...
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