undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Outgoing Speaker Mike Johnson Once Decried the Surveillance State. Then He Became One of Its Top Defenders.
6 days ago
When the incoming Democratic Congress convenes in January, Rep. Mike Johnson will return to Capitol Hill as he started: a rank-and-file Republican representing Louisiana. But he can no longer claim to be the surveillance state critic he once was. Dissecting Johnson's tenure as speaker of the House may seem inconsequential...
33