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MAHA had a rough election night. This mom saw it coming.
6 days ago
It was a bad Election Day for MAHA, and Zen Honeycutt wasn't the least bit surprised. The Make America Healthy Again activist — part of the MAHA mom coalition who helped propel President Donald Trump back into office in 2024 — had read the tea leaves for months: No matter how much she and other organizers still backed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the president's policies on pesticides were unpopular and harmed the movement.
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