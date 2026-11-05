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Albany police seek public’s help finding missing 13-year-old
By Brielle Batchelor,6 days ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) —The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Jeremiah Myers, who was reported missing from Albany. Myers is described as a 5-foot-4-inch, 119-pound male with a small build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen near the 2000 block of Beachview Drive wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt and black shoes, along with a black backpack.
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