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Regina "Jean" Raymer 75 of Hoopeston
By WHPO,6 days ago
Regina “Jean” Raymer passed away on November 2, 2026, at the age of 75 after a short battle with cancer. Jean was born October 26, 1951, in Danville, IL, to Kenneth and Barbara (Bedinger) Pollitt. She resided in Vermilion County for most of her life, attending Georgetown High School and eventually settling in Hoopeston. She was a familiar face to many local residents at Pizza King, where she was a manager for 20 years before retiring in 2016.