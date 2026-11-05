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Umar Sadiq’s winner on return sparks Thriller tribute and viral AI dance
5 days ago
The Nigerian forward came off the bench after more than two months out to net Valencia’s winner at Elche, then celebrated in a way that baffled the Martínez Valero. Soon after the final whistle he posted an image of his celebration alongside Michael Jackson in the Thriller video, with Halloween marked on Saturday night. Today he went further, sharing an AI-generated clip of himself dancing like the King of Pop.