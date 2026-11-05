undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NWSL Coach of the Month Juan Carlos Amorós Explains Why His Technical Staff Is Vital to Gotham FC’s Winning Culture
By Sean Hartnett,6 days ago
Home » News » NWSL Coach of the Month Juan Carlos Amorós Explains Why His Technical Staff Is Vital to Gotham FC’s Winning Culture. Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amorós was named NWSL Coach of the Month for October/November on Thursday after the Bats finished the regular season atop the NWSL standings and claimed a first NWSL Shield in the club’s history.