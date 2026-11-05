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Morganton Marks 50 Years of Holiday Parade Tradition at Riddle Center
By Carlos Hernandez,6 days ago
A Morganton tradition that has drawn families to the sidewalks for half a century returns next month, with the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center set to host its 50th annual Holiday Parade at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2026. The milestone event carries the theme “50 Years of Holiday Traditions,” marking the parade's 50th annual edition.
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