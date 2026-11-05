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$25m Roos Field renovation sparks student backlash amid budget concerns
By Siera McGinnis,7 days ago
As of October 10th, EWU’s next big-budget construction project is in the works: the second phase of the $25 million Roos Field renovation has broken ground. After the university resurfaced the track in August, construction of a new press-box at the field has been green-lit with the anticipated goal of beginning construction during the 2027-2028 football season.
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