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Cencosud Confirms Tesla’s First Argentina Store for Late November
By Alex Diaz,5 days ago
Cencosud said Wednesday that Tesla’s first Argentina store will open at Unicenter in late November, giving the Martínez mall the country’s first Tesla brand space. The Chilean retailer spelled out the plan in a November 4 press release carried by Autoblog Argentina. The Level 1 showroom will display two vehicles up close, and a test-drive zone with ten cars will sit in parking lot H so shoppers can get behind the wheel.
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