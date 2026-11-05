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Marcus Rashford makes painfully honest admission about his Man United career
6 days ago
Marcus Rashford has made a brutally honest admission about his Manchester United career during a rare interview. Rashford has missed United’s last four games as he recovers from a hip injury. In his absence, United have struggled, although there was some reprieve earlier this week as they came back from behind to beat AS Roma 3-2 in the Champions League.