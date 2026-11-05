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Starlink Slashes Residential and Roam Service 30% for US Customers
By Sarah Lee-Jones,4 days ago
Starlink is cutting the price of its Residential and Roam service plans by 30% for November, according to a promotional email the company sent to customers on November 5. The offer runs for 30 days and ends November 30. It is limited to select areas in the United States, so not every address will qualify, and the email urges shoppers to check availability first.