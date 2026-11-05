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Nevada man charged with threatening to kill Trump
By Kevin Sheridan,6 days ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada man has been charged with threatening to kill President Trump. The Nevada DOJ says that on Oct. 16, the FBI received an emergency notification regarding five threatening posts uploaded to a YouTube channel that they say included threats against Trump, as well as threats to carry out a mass shooting and other threats of violence.
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