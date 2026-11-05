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UCI Makes Room for a Growing Industry and New Generation in Peachtree Corners
By Arlinda Smith Broady,5 days ago
The nuclear industry supplier’s second facility expands its testing capabilities while carrying forward Paul Duke’s vision for Technology Park. The people at United Controls International can put electrical components through simulated earthquakes, analyze the composition of metals and determine whether equipment can withstand conditions most of us would rather never imagine.