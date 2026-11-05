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Missouri Senate Republicans choose new leaders as election losses reshape chamber
By Jason Hancock - MISSOURI INDEPENDENT,6 days ago
What specific policy priorities did Nick Schroer outline for the Missouri Senate?. How does Amendment 6 affect legislative proposals in Missouri?. Why do Republicans and Democrats differ on the reasons for the Senate losses?. Missouri Senate Republicans will return to Jefferson City in January with fewer seats, a flood of...