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The Mouthwatering Lineup at This Year’s Best of Big D Party
By Kataeya Sharp,7 days ago
We at D Magazine have done enough noodle slurping, cocktail sipping, and clown rave raging to be 100 percent sure that the 2026 Best of Big D list is truly the best of the best. This year’s party, as usual, has it all—photo ops, dancing, live entertainment, and some of Dallas’ most delicious cuisines. Scroll on to find out what’s on the menu. Go on, you know you want to.