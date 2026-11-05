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A baby in Wisconsin has died from measles, the 3rd such US death this week
By Sarah Boden,6 days ago
An infant in Wisconsin has died from measles, the first such death in the state since 1990—36 years ago. The coroner listed the immediate cause of death as measles, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS). To protect the child's and family's privacy, DHS said it will not release additional information.