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MARYLAND TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY SECURES FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL APPROVAL FOR CHESAPEAKE BAY CROSSING
6 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD (November 5, 2026) – The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) today announced final environmental approval for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study, a milestone for the project under the Moore-Miller Administration. The approved crossing will enhance safe and reliable travel for residents and visitors for years to come, minimize environmental impacts and add $23 billion to the local economy while creating more than 60,000 jobs.