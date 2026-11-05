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Women Supporting Women’s 6th Annual Delicious Desserts – Online Sweets Auction
4 days ago
Salisbury, MD – November 5, 2026 – Women Supporting Women is holding their 6th Annual Delicious Desserts Online Sweets Auction on Tuesday, December 1, 2026. The organization is in the process of collecting sweet treats of all kinds from the Eastern Shore’s favorite bakeries, restaurants, and sweet shops, all of which will be auctioned off online to the highest bidder. WSW is still accepting certificate and dessert donations from local establishments. If interested in donating baked goods, please contact the WSW office not later than Wednesday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m.
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