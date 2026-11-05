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Crestron Launches Two DIN Rail Lighting Modules Engineered for LED
By RS Staff,4 days ago
Crestron Electronics has announced two new lighting portfolio solutions, the 8-Channel Universal Switch (DIN-8SWU8) and the 4-Channel Universal Dimmer (DIN-4DIMU4). Designed with the historical complexity of centralized residential lighting projects in mind, these modules replace multiple legacy devices and reduce panel sizes by half to support faster installation workflows. Lighting...