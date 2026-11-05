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Origin Acoustics Debuts Origin Marquee Theater
By RS Staff,2 days ago
Origin Acoustics has launched Origin Marquee Theater, a new lineup of architectural speakers. With integrated passive crossovers, in-wall and on-wall configurations, and a more approachable price point, Marquee Theater brings serious cinematic performance to more projects without the complexity typically associated with specialized theater systems. A more approachable price point also brings high-performance theater audio within reach of more customers.