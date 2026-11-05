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Moore, Suzuki, Stump Lead Crowded Los Gatos Council Race Over Housing, Traffic
By Tony Ng,5 days ago
Three names have emerged at the front of a crowded Los Gatos Town Council race, with early returns showing Mayor Rob Moore, planning commissioner Jeff Suzuki and retired tech executive Rob Stump leading a six-candidate field competing for three open seats. The race has been dominated by two persistent town headaches: a state-mandated housing target the town has struggled to meet, and seasonal traffic that chokes residential streets as drivers cut through town toward the beach.