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Pride Place Six On All-CAA Teams
3 days ago
Hempstead, NY - Six members of the Hofstra University men's soccer team have earned 2026 All-Coastal Athletic Association honors, the league announced today. Defenders Pietro Santi and Joel Bona, and midfielder Ben Schulz were named to the All-CAA Second Team, while defender Sean Keane and goalkeeper Milo Risenhoover earned Third Team All-CAA recognition. Schulz and midfielder James York were selected to the CAA All-Rookie Team.