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UNC football investigation cost more than $914,000, records show
By Greg de Deugd,3 days ago
North Carolina was billed more than $914,000 for an outside investigation into its football program, according to public records obtained by WRAL and other media outlets. The total, reported by WRAL’s Brian Murphy and Joseph Ochoa and by Sportico’s Daniel Libit, details the cost of a review that concluded in September as two senior members of coach Bill Belichick’s staff departed.